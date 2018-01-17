Your Jan. 18 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The man accused in the shocking triple murder of his wife and two daughters in Kelowna before Christmas is scheduled to make another court appearance at the Kelowna courthouse today.

Jacob Forman, 34, is charged with three counts of second degree murder in the death of Clara Forman and their two young daughters.

Rumours are swirling that B.C. is about to be blanketed in white.

During the day Wednesday, residents questioned one another on reports that this weekend the province will be hit with a whopping amount of snow — possibly the most on the planet.

A controversial marijuana dispensary has packed up it’s old location in Penticton and moved to a new joint in Okanagan Falls.

The wait is over for voters in Kelowna West.

Premier John Horgan has finally called a byelection for the riding vacated by former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark when she quit politics last August. The vote will be held Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day.

Penticton residents will have another chance to get involved in the Official Community Plan in January and this time, they will do all of the talking.

The planned ExpOCP begins today, a multi-day exposition where residents can share their views on the future of the City.

And, B.C.is out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a few showers ending this morning with winds up to 20km/h this afternoon and a high of 7 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions all day with a high of 4 C.

UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association held their annual course in Revelstoke last week

Dog handlers from all across B.C. spent the week in Revelstoke and trained up at the resort

After an eventful night Drive BC reports winter driving conditions

Highways are open, but fog, limited visibility and compact snow still plague roads

Fairytales get flipped

RSS Drama presents EXPOSED! Jan. 16 and 17

Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Nova Scotia was the first Canadian province to ban declawing

Salmon Arm’s fire risk worries professionals

Using the 1998 wildfire as an example, consultant suggests more prevention work needed.

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

