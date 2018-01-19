Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Hwy. 1 is closed in both directions south of Ashcroft after a rock slide Thursday afternoon forced crews to close the highway for more than 24 hours for cleanup.

A tweet stating the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament may not happen this September has upset one of the Penticton organizers.

A homeless community is struggling after a roadside camp was decommissioned Thursday beside Highway 97 across from the Vernon Toyota on 48th Avenue.

The Okanagan Valley is reportedly a major contributor to why B.C. is among the worst provinces across Canada for protecting wetland habitat.

The new Okanagan Falls pot shop, formerly from Penticton, was vandalized just a week after opening

It’s cute, it’s furry but isn’t all that cuddly. Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat taking a stroll through his yard in Vernon.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling cloudy conditions all day with a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions in the morning, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 4 C.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Glimpses of the Past

From cattle straying into the mountains in 1893 to eastern access to the city talks in 1968

The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course

Laura Young is the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s new executive director

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

Camp off Highway 97 near 48th Avenue knocked down Thursday

Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose

The highest was Kelowna General with about 355, followed by Vernon Jubilee 310 and Royal Inland in Kamloops with 180

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Penticton organizer caught off-guard on NHL Young Stars comment

Penticton event chair said he cannot confirm or deny anything, just that an event will be held in the city

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

