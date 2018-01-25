Your Jan. 25 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

In a training exercise, the Penticton Fire Department braved icy waters to rescue two people who had fallen through the thin ice.

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom will wear Canada’s colours for the first time at the Olympic Games this year.

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet has been stamped.

After floods closed down the Scandia Golf & Games Jungle course last May, the freshly renovated course is back open to the public.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Low -2 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s dairy farmers say they’ve given enough in past trade deals
Next story
Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

Just Posted

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

More than 30 cm has fallen in last day

Railway station-inspired residential project approved by City Council

Proposed build is at 100 Track Street

Sani-dump remains approved for Powerhouse Road

Was brought back to council by the mayor

Evangelical group plan to make former Anglican church new national headquarters

The Eternal Riders will be hosting their second annual “Steeper and Deeper” conference in Revelstoke on Feb. 2.

Farwell Splash Park Society hopes to make waterplay accessible

The group has raised about 30 per cent of the funds needed for the project

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Gaudet honoured with postage stamp

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet among six women in winter sports recognized by Canada Post

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

Getting influenza raises heart attack risk, especially in seniors: study

Researchers looked at 20,000 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza from 2009 to 2014

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Canadian skydiver killed in Southern California roof crash

Man died after striking fellow jumper mid-air, slamming into a home without parachute ever deploying

Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning amid allegations about conduct

Patrick Brown announced the decision in a statement following a hastily-called news conference

Most Read