Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Police are busy counting and cataloging a stash of heroin, cocaine, meth, and MDMA that was seized from a vehicle and residence in Tappen.

After 22 years with the City of Kelowna, city manager Ron Mattiussi will call it a career March 30.

Amid the allegations and resignations of three male politicians this week, former premier Christy Clark is weighing in on the issue of sexual harassment in politics.

A jury contemplated the fate of a Peachland man overnight who is accused of sexually assaulting two sleeping women.

When Karen Terbasket was asked to create something that represented resilience, an image of her mother immediately came into her mind and she had to sketch it.

It’s not every day you have to dig your friend out of the snow to save his life, but that is what happened this week for a snowboarder in Whistler.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. A 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon and a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at snow ending near noon then cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.