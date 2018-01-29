Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Despite the heavy snowfall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap over the weekend, students are not getting a snow day today.

And while all those snow warnings have been lifted in cities across the Okanagan and Shuswap, there’s still cause to be snow wary when driving the mountain passes.

Key games will be played today at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as teams that have gone undefeated so far this past weekend will be matched up together.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of a horrific mosque shooting in Quebec and despite that an Okanagan woman is optimistic about the position of the Muslim-Canadian community.

West Kelowna water users can expect to see rate increases this year as the City of West Kelowna prepares to fund significant upgrades and improvements to bring the municipal water systems into compliance with government regulations.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning and a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 5 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver
Next story
Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Just Posted

BC Hydro reporting three power outages

Around 300 customers are affected

PHOTOS: Storm cycle turns Revelstoke into a winter wonderland

The recent weather pattern has blanketed Revelstoke in tons of fresh snow

MP Wayne Stetski to hold telephone town hall

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski will hear constituents concerns on pension theft

Rogers Pass snowfall warning continues

Between 25 and 30 cm of snow is expected

Fresh powder blankets area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow over the last week

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Coffee House showcases local talent

Last night locals musicians brought down the house at the United Church

Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Proposed ‘Explosions’ name for CFL team in Halifax touches off fiery debate

The name refers to the 1917 explosion in Halifax harbour that killed about 2,000 people

Most Read