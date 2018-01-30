Your Jan. 30 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in early January.

A provincial court judge has ruled that the District of West Kelowna did not have cause in 2013 to dismiss a firefighter whose licence was suspended for failing a breathalyzer test — and they’re going to have pay for that decision.

As teams inch closer to the round of eight, Thursday and Friday, clear leaders of each pool are starting to separate from the pack at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Schools are open and busses are running in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a high of 4 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans-Canada closed east of Revelstoke
Next story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada is now open

Just Posted

Trans-Canada closed east of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada is closed 10km east of Revelstoke due to a motor vehicle incident

Young alpine skiers shine on home mountain

Revelstoke Ski Club hosts Nancy Greene Ski League race for developping athletes

100 games in

Revelstoke Grizzlies captain Tommy Bodtker celebrated his 100th game in the KIJHL

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

UPDATE: Kelowna ready to host country’s top chefs

The annual Canadian Culinary Championships go this weekend in the city

Trans-Canada closed east of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada is closed 10km east of Revelstoke due to a motor vehicle incident

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

Some have stood behind the Grammys, saying women haven’t been entirely left out

Kip Moore to perform in Penticton

Kip Moore coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Complaints against former RCMP doctors accused of sexual misconduct hit 80

Toronto doctor was allegedly particularly focused on women’s nipples during medical examinations

West Kelowna firefighter dismissed without just cause, rules judge

A provincial court judge has ruled that the District of West Kelowna did not have cause in 2013 to dismiss a firefighter

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

Most Read