Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day: The ill-fated RMS Titanic only had three functioning smokestacks.

It’s time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for a mostly rainy week.

In Vernon:

Alberta-based Ebus expects to begin daily bus trips in October connecting the Shuswap to Kamloops, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

Take a good look at the most complex eyes in the animal kingdom, the fascinating peepers of the Mantis Shrimp! Mounted on mobile stalks, each eye can move independently of each other. The shrimps eyes have between 12-16 types of photoreceptor cells ⁠— humans have just 3.

It's time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for…

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Council's strategic plan, released seven months…

Exhibition celebrating Mt. Revelstoke coming to Revelstoke Museum & Archives

The exhibit opens Sept. 20

Bringing mom home: Family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps Revelstoke RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road…

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Have you seen this Vernon man?

Vernon RCMP seek the public’s help in locating missing 55 year old

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

Information campaign to address rat concerns in Shuswap

Staff recommends providing tips to halt rat or mouse infestations on website and social media

