A gala premiere will showcase ten short documentary films by youth filmmakers starring seniors. (Black Press Media File)

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

An intergenerational film project is bringing youth and seniors together.

The project, called “Seniors Got Talent”, connected youth filmmakers with older adults to create short documentary films that touch on themes of ageing and ageism.

The films were developed through The Revera and Reel Youth Age is More Film Project, a program that celebrates older Canadians and builds new intergenerational friendships.

The videos will be showcased publicly for the first time on Jan. 16 at The Dorchester Retirement Residence in a gala premiere.

The gala will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at The Dorchester on 863 Leon Avenue.

Those who can’t make it can head to Revera’s Facebook page to watch a live stream of the gala and the films.

