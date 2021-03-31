Youth sent to Vancouver after serious Revelstoke car crash

A youth was sent to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital after a serious crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on March 27.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., an eastbound passenger vehicle rear-ended a parked transport truck near the Alberta Canyon Brake Check, 50 km east of Revelstoke. The three occupants of the vehicle were injured, including a female youth with serious injures.

Revelstoke RCMP said weather and visibility conditions at the time were poor and likely a contributing factor. Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning at the time of the crash.

Police said the youth is now in a stable condition. No charges are being considered at this time.

