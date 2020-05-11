ZipZone Peachland has announced it will open for the season on May 16, provided the province gives businesses the go-ahead to re-open. (Black Press Media file photo)

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

ZipZone Peachland is opening for the season on May 16.

At least, that’s what the park’s president Kevin Bennett is hoping for.

“We have our fingers and toes crossed that we will be able to open on May 16… (now), we’re just anxiously waiting for the announcement from Dr. Henry and the premier (to open businesses), and the final blessing from Interior Health,” he said.

In anticipation of the announcement, Bennett said staff have started their five-day training course to help them prepare for the season.

The park was originally supposed to open on April 11, but was then postponed to April 18, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett said they wanted to open the park to help people get outdoors, which in turn can help their mental health.

“COVID-19 is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks. It is here for good and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely. We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations,” he said.

He added that he has been in constant contact with Interior Health and WorkSafeBC, formulating a plan to re-open safely.

The park’s safety plan includes temperature checks before park entry, smaller tour groups, mandatory hand washing before each tour, mandatory sneeze guards, as well as sanitizing equipment at the end of each tour.

Instead of handshakes, ZipZone staff will be greeting people with a hand sign called the ‘ZipZone Wai’.

Previously, residents voiced their concerns for opening the park but now, Bennett said they have received positive feedback recently.

“Just today (May 11), we had a couple of tourists from the UK stop in to let us know that they’re looking forward to zipping with us as soon as we’re open.”

Bennett is asking those who will be coming to the zipline park not to go into Peachland itself to help keep residents safe.

“The Mayor of Peachland had previously asked tourists to avoid the downtown area… and we will do whatever we can to support the mayor. We’re accessible right off the highway, so there’s no need for guests to go into Peachland proper.”

For more information on the park and tour offerings, visit their site or their Facebook page.

READ MORE: Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

READ MORE: Peachland residents living in lockdown in central Philippines

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

