BAILIFF SALE WAREHOUSE LIEN ACT

BOBCAT E20 excavator and flat deck trailer belonging to Dave Biggin-Pound, being stored at Central Interior Bailiffs Inc., Kamloops Branch since May 8, 2023 by Howard Yakimishyn

Fees to date owing are as follows: 514.00 owing to Sicamous Storage

7600.74 owing to Central Interior Bailiffs Inc. plus daily storage of $45.00 from August 16, 2023

Total fees must be paid on or before August 31, 2023 or these assets will be sold in order to pay the fees noted above.

To view assets or place bid, please contact Tannis at 250-961-2714