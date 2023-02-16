Share Your Thoughts on The CSRD’S Budget

Members of the public are invited to ask questions or make comments to the CSRD Board of Directors and the Manager of Financial Services regarding the proposed Five Year (2023-2027) Financial Plan.

CSRD Boardroom,

555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm

Meetings may be attended in person or via Zoom. Please pre-register using the Zoom link provided on the Meeting Calendar of the CSRD website.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 am

The Five Year Financial Plan will be considered for adoption at the Thursday, March 16, 2023 regular Board Meeting.

T: 250-832-8194 | TF: 1-888-248-2773 | www.csrd.bc.ca