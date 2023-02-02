Notice of Proposed Property Disposition

In accordance with the requirements of the Community Charter, Revelstoke City Council hereby gives notice of its intention to lease a property to Downie Timber Ltd. commencing January 1, 2023 and terminating before December 31, 2028 for $32,338.33 per year plus applicable taxes.

The civic address of the property is 130 Columbia Street East, City of Revelstoke, Province of British Columbia and is leased for the purpose of log and/or lumber storage area. The property is legally described as a Part of Block D (SEE 1544881), Section 27, Township 23, Range 2 West of the 6th Meridian, Kootenay District, Plan 636M, PID: 016-179-323

Cindy Floyd

Director of Corporate Services