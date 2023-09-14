In Loving Memory ~

The family of Dianne Popplewell regrets to announce the passing of Dianne 18 days short of her 71st birthday. Dianne was born at Revelstoke Queen Victoria Hospital. She attended schools and graduated from Revelstoke Secondary School in 1970.

Dianne lived in Revelstoke for 45 years before moving to Calgary, to continue working as a clerk for CP Rail in 1997 when the company moved their offices from Revelstoke to centralize their operations. In all, Dianne’s career spanned 42 years until her retirement in 2013. Upon retiring from CP Rail Dianne returned to Revelstoke where she lived until her passing. Family and friends were important to Dianne, and she loved them all.

Dianne is predeceased by her parents Gerald and Edith Popplewell, brother Brian Popplewell, and brother-in-law John Kalinczuk.

Dianne is survived by her sister Barbara, brothers Judd (Carolyn), and John (Patti), niece Kirstin (Shaun) Aquiline and grandnephews Jack and Carter.

The family would like to thank Dianne’s many friends, the doctors, nurses and staff at Queen Victoria Hospital, Shuswap Lake General Hospital, Vernon Jubilee Hospital and Kelowna General Hospital for their care and compassion for Dianne over the last several months.

A Celebration of Life for Dianne is to be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 27th, 2023 at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.bowersfuneralservice.com