Celebration of Life for the late: Gladys Seneshen
– to be held on Thursday July 29th, 2021 – Graveside service 1 pm @ Revelstoke Cemetery
– Memories and light lunch to follow at the R.C Legion.
- Search
- Home
- B.C. Wildfires
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Newsletters
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map