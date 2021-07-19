Gladys Seneshen

Celebration of Life for the late: Gladys Seneshen
– to be held on Thursday July 29th, 2021 – Graveside service 1 pm @ Revelstoke Cemetery
– Memories and light lunch to follow at the R.C Legion.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries