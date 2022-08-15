Julius K. Eduard Mohr

A Celebration of Life for Julius Karel Eduard Mohr will be held on Monday August 22nd, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Brandon Bowers Chapel, 301 Mackenzie Avenue, Revelstoke, BC. Interment at Mountain View cemetery to follow.


