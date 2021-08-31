Celebration of Life for Moira Jaatteenmaki ~
The date of September 11th 2021 for the Celebration of Life for the late Moira Jaatteenmaki has been changed to August 13th 2022 at 1:30 in the Seniors Centre Hall, Revelstoke.
