Facebook: Big White, Andrew Jay

5 Events to check out this weekend local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Whether you’re out to ski, snowshoe or just après on the mountain; we will enjoy the fresh air, usually get above the grey sky that is in the city and enjoy some sunshine. Heading up to a local ski hill is also a way for myself to get out of the city with friends, bring my two dogs with me and enjoy some winter fun all within a short drive from my home. Our area mountains aren’t just about skiing, and family fun, they also host some great events, have a good selection of accommodation and restaurants; here are a few more reasons to head out of the city for the weekend.

1.Verticles and Vintages, March 9 at Apex Mountain Resort

This event is the highlight, an evening of tasting many of the renowned wines from the Naramata Bench. Wineries will be pouring a selection of tastings and the wines will be complimented by delicious tapas and chefs’ specialty tastes created by the Gunbarrel’s gourmet kitchen. Join the wineries for this wonderful evening of tasting and after in the Gunbarrel Saloon and Restaurant for live music and dancing.

For more information visit their website www.apexresort.com

2. Seismic Spring Mountain Festival, March 22-31 at Silver Star Mountain Resort

Also known as the…SILVERSTAR. EPIC. ICONIC. SPRING. MOUNTAIN. INDUSTRY. COLLECTIVE. SilverStar Mountain Resort is causing tremors with the first annual SEISMIC Mountain Festival – a collaboration of sport, music, art, culture & community into one volcanic 10 day Mountain Event. Shaking it up with over $50,000 in cash & prizing, 7 signature sporting events, live music acts, beverage gardens & village DJ’s, wine & spirit festival & dinners, art exhibitions, vendors & live showcases – be part of the energy! For a list of events visit their website at www.seismicfest.ca

3. Baldy Brew Haha, March 23 at Baldy Mountain Resort

Amazing local Okanagan Craft Beers, and hilarious comedians come together at Baldy on Saturday March 23rd for the first annual Baldy Brew Haha Comedy and Craft Beer Festival featuring comedian Tim Nutt!! Come spring it’s time for the hopheads to have their heyday at Baldy’s 1st annual Craft Beer and Comedy Event. The next best thing to a great day on the slopes, is a great afternoon in the spring sunshine with a locally crafted beer in hand and loads of laughs from internationally known comedians. Tickets and more information available on their website www.baldyresort.com

4. Peak Pride Festival, April 5-7 at Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is proud to be hosting the third annual Peak Pride celebration this spring that will bring the LGBT2Q+ community together for an epic weekend including a gaymes night, pride parade, culinary walks, skiing, wipeOUT and farewell brunch. For a full list of events and to book your stay visit www.bigwhite.com

5. Closing Weekend Spring Melter, April 20-21 at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Join them in sending off the season with a bang April 20 & 21. The perfect way to celebrate and send off their 2018-2019 season. Catch some beats, grab a gourmet burger and ice cold brew at the Mackenzie Outpost with DJ’s spinning from 11am-2pm, then ski down to a rockin’ party in the Rockford Plaza with live music from local BC bands. This is a free event, book your accommodation early, for a schedule of events visit their website www.revelstokemountainresort.com

Missed Christina’s last column?

5 Events to celebrate love in the Okanagan this Valentine’s

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca

Previous story
Growls and Hugs for Feb. 20

Just Posted

How many volunteers does it take to run a hockey team?

Meet the momma bears who make the Revelstoke Grizzlies’ games happen

Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony a dream come true

Penticton minor hockey players bring home memories of a lifetime from Niedermayer jersey retirement

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Drivers may be wise to plan an alternate route as crews will need to recover the truck

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Ontario man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter dies in hospital, police say

Roopesh Rajkumar had been hospitalized with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Larch Hills junior skiers top Teck BC Midget Championships

Multiple top-five finishes contribute to aggregate team trophy

Manitoba ‘pauses’ link with ex-B.C. premier Gordon Campbell after allegations

Campbell had been hired to review two major hydro projects

Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

The Vancouver Asahi baseball team won various championships across the Pacific Northwest

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Salmon Arm mayor assures options for city rec centre only preliminary

Vehicle fire on Coquihalla near Kamloops

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising into the sky over Highway 5

$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. says NDP on track to deliver promise

Most Read