5 roses to try this spring

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

April is BC Wine Month!

Who doesn’t love a whole month that celebrates all things wine, whether you prefer sparkling, white, rose, red or dessert wine there is always a reason to enjoy some of the fantastic wines being produced right here in the Okanagan. Local wineries are celebrating this month-long promotion of the grape by opening their tasting room doors, releasing new wines, holding events and offering special promotions all month long. If you haven’t gone on a wine tour I highly recommend you do, either select one of the many guided tours or do as I often do, grab a group of friends, draw straws to decide who will be the designated driver and head out and explore for the day.

When I think spring wine choices I often reach for rose so I’ve listed five great roses to pick up and enjoy on your patio this spring.

1. 50th Parallel Estate Rose 2018, Lake Country

A lively mix of fresh young garden strawberries, guava and yellow bell pepper seamlessly combine for this perfect crowd pleaser. The long refreshing finish comes from the touch of silky pinot skin tannin extracted from our long and slow ferment. For more information on this winery visit www.50thparallel.com

2. Kitsch Wines 2018 Pinot Noir Rose, Kelowna

This third vintage of Pinot Noir Rosé is light in colour and packed with juicy flavours of strawberry and watermelon, leaving you with a delightful long, dry finish. We aren’t afraid to call it the perfect Summer side-kick. Check out their winery at www.kitschwines.ca

3. Mission Hill Family Estate, 2018 Reserve Rose, West Kelowna

Crisp and vibrant with aromas of fresh watermelon, juicy raspberry and wild strawberry all balanced with bright and refreshing acidity.

Have a look at their website to learn more about this winery and their wines www.missionhillwinery.com

4. TH Wines Rose 2017, Summerland

Strawberry, melon and caramel fid their home in a delicate and bright rose. This dry rose is an expression of the 2017 growing season, closer on the scale to a white than a red, maintaining the signature balance of the cellar.

For more information on this winery and their wines visit www. Thwines.com

5. Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery, 2017 Rose, Oliver

Blackberry and candied strawberry notes up front, followed by raspberry, citrus grapefruit, and cherry flavours that linger on the palate. Take note of the beautifully refreshing mouth feel and explosion of berry flavour on the long spicy finish.

Learn more about this winery and their wines at www.quintaferreira.com

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca