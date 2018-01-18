Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

To the editor;

Carpet Bowlers have participated in the BC 55+ Games since it’s inception in 1987.

We are disappointed to report we’ve been excluded this year, not only from the BC 55+ Games but also from the Canada 55+ Games.

There are people who suggest we can just compete in a different sport. If they haven’t carpet bowled they have no concept of the difficulty of the game and the years it has taken for us to become competitive; we’re sure the other sports feel the same.

We can’t think of a different sport where we can be ready to compete at a provincial or national level by playoff time.

Carpet Bowling is one sport a person can play at virtually any age or condition. Once we learn the challenges of the game we all enjoy it. It is not a particularly easy game. The balls are weighted, often the floors are crooked and competition can be fierce. The camaraderie, though, is wonderful.

We volunteered to supply the equipment and expertise. Generally a school gym is all we need to accommodate us.

Often Carpet Bowlers have mates participating in other sports at the games so it isn’t as economical or as convenient to play in another area.

However, all is not lost. Some of us will be competing in the provincial carpet bowling tournament in Prince George in May and joining other clubs in our zone for various fun days throughout the year.

Hopefully, next year Kelowna will reinstate us when they host the BC 55+ Games.

Linda Verhoeven

Little Fort, B.C.

Previous story
Star gazing: The wonders of Saturn

Just Posted

Glimpses of the Past

From cattle straying into the mountains in 1893 to eastern access to the city talks in 1968

The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course

Laura Young is the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s new executive director

UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association held their annual course in Revelstoke last week

Dog handlers from all across B.C. spent the week in Revelstoke and trained up at the resort

After an eventful night Drive BC reports winter driving conditions

Highways are open, but fog, limited visibility and compact snow still plague roads

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Toronto man charged in double homicide

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Caiboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon… Continue reading

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

North Delta’s Colton Hasebe named BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2018 Champion Child

Colton takes the reins from 2107 Champion Child and Tsawwassen resident Taylin McGill

GPS tracking assists in White Lake rescue

Shuswap Search and Rescue reach two men before they had to spend a night in the cold

Most Read

  • Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

    Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018