Chef’s Fare: Origin Story

Josh White

Special to the Review

Sesame is hugely involved in cuisines around the world, even helping to define some of them.

Originating in Africa or India as one of the very first seed crops, its popularity has spread to every corner of the world.

Sesame seed topped buns will be prevalent in a month or two as the BBQ season come back into view.

Later they will be used in ludicrous quantities for the Asian Mid-Autumn Festival.

Cuisines around the Middle East and Europe rely on sesame year-round for a whole range of tahini based dishes.

Finally, the best condiment or seasoning you could envisage is the Togarashi.

Pliability and a willingness to grow make sesame the perfect crop. Also the perfect metaphor in early spring, now is when I would consider new resolutions.

You can see the excitement slowly creep in as the snow slowly creeps out. Everyone is making plans and we shouldn’t be left behind.

I never liked to know where people are from, preferring instead to know what they are doing or where they are going.

I would never be glad to tell people my roots, as I do not need that to define me (stereotypes are prevalent).

But having noted that, I truly love the résumé I have produced and am immensely proud.

It simply amazes me that we really do all eat the same the world over. But it is our individual flair that defines us and our culture.

This sometimes comes from our origin, but frequently it is from the experiences that shape us as we meander through life.

For note, pineapples have a stature that makes us assume they grow large and proud on wonderful trees, but they are closer to air plants growing down at the ground. A humble origin for a mighty big berry.

We never know what we can influence or even where, so be ambitious and put yourself out a little bit.

Togarashi

Sesame seeds of any variety.

Zest an orange or two.

Toast the two together in the oven or in a pan to help dry the zest and infuse and toast the sesame.

add a good pinch of salt, hemp, pepper and chili (like the stuff on the table at a pizza parlour).

If you have a seaweed then please do.

Make sure to taste as you go to get it just right for yourself.

Toss everything together and use it to season any cooked anything, seriously anything.

Josh White is the head chef at Dose. If you need recipes or advice, contact him, he’ll be happy to help.

Chef's Fare: Origin Story

Josh White Special to the Review Sesame is hugely involved in cuisines… Continue reading

