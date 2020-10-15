Chef’s Fare: Pre-opening diaries, vol. 1

Something new and exciting is afoot

Josh White

Columnist

The new food offering is upon us.

Every day starts a different time.

We slowly gather at the construction site to talk of the finer things in life.

We have a lot in place, in theory.

We just need the space renovated and signed off on.

Then we can move comfortably.

Everything is a sample, adorned with a little scrap of white paper.

We make our best decisions and are unflappably confident.

The last owners’ opinions are some we must proudly agree with, so any recipes for 200 pounds of palm sugar will be much appreciated.

The overhead grill doesn’t fit and needs converting and the mixer is too heavy to move, but the refrigeration is simply perfect..

The to do list is unending but enthralling.

This week, we shop flatware, next week we install the oven. Soon we will finish the walls.

The bar is noisily taking shape in front of us, interrupting our passionate debate of flapjacks and French toast, a break we need to settle ourselves down.

Most of the menu is decided, tested and tried, tweaked and reapplied. Our new colleagues are falling into place, each showing us the excitable pep and promise!

Planning for the soft launch is making us squirm with trepidation. We know our places and our parts perfectly, but like a volatile coffee we must dial in our new practices.

We will dance around this kitchen a hundred times before the first plate leaves the pass.

Help us test the menu with the following recipe – get in touch when you try it out!

Red lentil hummus

185g Red lentils

375g Water

120g Tahini

75g Lemon juice

50g Olive oil

Garlic

Cumin

Salt and pepper

Cook the lentils in the water gently

Blitz everything in a food processor until smooth and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Remember to let us know what you like.

