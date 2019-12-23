Christmas characters can mislead kids

Letter to the editor

To the editor:

The recent editorial which stated some people think we should get rid of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has a valid point to make.

But I’m sure there will be some folks who will give him flak over his comment.

I did have an uncle once who had a red nose but that was from drinking. The fictional Rudolph was never known to drink, so that is another topic entirely.

But perhaps it is important that parents tell the story of Rudolph leaping over tall buildings and through fog banks, as kids must learn sometime that adults lie to them.

While kids will eventually figure out that Santa Claus was merely a figment of a PR campaign done for a soft drink company, those now enlightened kids will grow up and keep Rudolph to push excessive consumerism at Christmas on their own kids. Go figure.

And if infected by the religious virus from their parents (the most common source of infection for the religious virus) they never realize that they still believe in a mythical figure even as they outgrow one mythical character and latch onto another. God, Rudolph, same difference.

Christmas itself originated under false premises as it was a pagan celebration culturally misappropriated by the church from the Romans and other ancient cultures who celebrated the birth of their gods and the arrival of the Winter Solstice on that date.

So, it seems that the old adage, that has been used in various forms since first used by a Prince of the Church during the Renaissance, that as people want to be fooled, let us fool them, is still just as true today as back then.

It is still working now as people prefer imaginary friends over reality.

While I’m sorry to say there is no Santa Claus, I am grateful that Christmas/pagan pudding with rum sauce is very much real, at least, and I thank Odin for that.

Robert Rock

Mission City

READ MORE: Vernon bylaw says Frosty has to go

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Patient gives thanks for medical care
Next story
HERGOTT: Don’t blame road conditions

Just Posted

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend will kick off the… Continue reading

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

LETTER: Trudeau takes lesson from fable

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to be a lot like Grasshopper

HERGOTT: Don’t blame road conditions

Lawyer Paul Hergott addresses driver negligence in his latest column

Patient gives thanks for medical care

Letter to the editor

Most Read