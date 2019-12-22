Johnny Strilaeff is president and CEO of the Columbian Basin Trust. (Contributed)

Columbia Basin Trust ceo looks ahead to 2020

Johnny Strilaeff

Columbia Basin Trust

This coming year the Columbia Basin Trust will turn 25.

It’s a chance to celebrate all that we have been able to accomplish together with people and communities.

It’s also a time to recognize and honour those who saw an opportunity in 1995 to create this unique, regional organization that would support the efforts by the people of the Columbia Basin to create a legacy of social, economic and environmental well-being in the region most affected by the Columbia River Treaty.

The focus then was on the future, and in this coming year, we’ll be asking residents to look ahead to the next 25 years.

We are entering the last year of our five-year Columbia Basin Management Plan.

This plan sets out 13 primary strategic priorities and has shaped our programming and initiatives dating back to 2016.

Last year, we delivered a record $62.6 million in benefits to our communities through more than 70 programs and initiatives supporting over 1,750 projects.

The trust supports regional priorities that enhance our quality of life and make this region such a desirable place to live.

Significant investments in affordable housing, creating tech-enabled spaces, broadband, ecosystem enhancement and environmental education, child care, and arts, culture and heritage are only a few examples of the work we are doing to support regional priorities.

The trust’s focus as we move into 2020 is engaging with people in the Columbia Basin about their bold and innovative ideas for the future of this region.

We’ve already started some of the engagement by speaking with our board, staff and advisory committees.

Starting in the spring, we will be hosting conversations in communities and online about where people see opportunities.

What will this plan look like? What are we hoping to achieve?

What can we learn from the past that will inform how we work in the future?

What do we want our region to look like five, 10, 15, even 25 years from now?

These questions will form the basis of our discussions with residents in 2020. Watch for more details at engage.ourtrust.org.

Lastly, the trust will be hosting our symposia in the fall.

For the first time we are hosting the events in two locations to allow more people to take part.

One in Trail, Oct. 2 to 4 and one in Golden Oct. 23 to 25. I

t will also mark the final stage of our community engagement process and the start of reporting back on what we heard.

Save the date and visit symposium.ourtrust.org for more details.

2020 will be an exciting year, and I look forward to celebrating and engaging with people from Rossland to Fernie to Valemount.

Johnny Strilaeff is the president and chief executive officer of Columbia Basin Trust.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Editorical Cartoon for Dec. 19

Just Posted

Mix of sun and cloud, slippery roads in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 22

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 24

Community Christmas Dinner Dec. 25, 1-3 p.m. Catholic Church hall 25th annual… Continue reading

Highway 1 due to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

Avalanche control done but debris on the road

Avalanche closure planned for Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The highway will be closed 4 a.m.-noon Dec. 21

Power outages west of Revelstoke as storm hammers area

BC Hydro said it’s due to fallen trees from heavy snow

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm

From 1906 to 1915, Okanagan Baptist College operated in the community

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake,… Continue reading

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake… Continue reading

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Most Read