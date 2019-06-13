COLUMN: An ode to Dad for Father’s Day

Dads deserve to be celebrated, and the best way to celebrate dads is to hold an epic competition!

I love my dad.

He is always, unequivocally there for me whether I am having a bad day and need to vent, have an elaborate project for him to make out of wood, or could just use a cheesy dad joke to brighten my day.

Some of my fondest memories from childhood are the times that I spent at the Dale Meadows ball diamonds watching my dad play slo-pitch, eating sunflower seeds and keeping score.

One of my least fond memories also involved the ball diamonds and slo-pitch, when my dad was hit in his face with a rogue softball and his glasses sliced open his skin under his eye.

As we drove to the hospital to get him stitched up, I came to the realization that my dad isn’t actually an invincible superhuman. I realized that he is just human and he can get hurt.

I never felt so protective of my dad in that moment, I felt that I needed to take care of him the way he has always taken care of me.

So, I sacrificed my coveted concession stand freezie to be used as an ice pack. My love for my dad will always mean more to me than a cream soda freezie… which is factually the best flavour you can get.

Dads deserve to be celebrated, and the best way to celebrate dads is to hold an epic competition!

This year at the library, we have set up a course called the Dad Olympics to put dads, kids and everyone else to test their luck and prove their super strength, agility and coordination.

Once you have completed the course, you can treat yourself to doughnuts and refreshments, then take some silly photos at our Olympic photo booth.

Kids can award their Dads with a gold medal, sign up for the Summer Reading Program and every Dad will receive a gift. Everyone is welcome to drop in to this free event held on Saturday June 15 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The library is also hosting a free magic show on Tuesday June 25 at 7 p.m. with the fantastic magician Leif David. He will be showcasing a world of imagination where the impossible is possible, with drawings and picture books that come to life, toys misbehave and hilarious surprises.

No registration is required to attend this event, and you can bring the whole family along… don’t forget Dad!

Kayley Robb is an Assistant Community Librarian at the Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library and she loves her dad (and doughnuts.)

