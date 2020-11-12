Let’s practice compassion and perhaps the world could be a gentler place amid these trying time. (K-J Millar - The Northern View)

Let’s practice compassion and perhaps the world could be a gentler place amid these trying time. (K-J Millar - The Northern View)

COLUMN: COVID-19 creating a heartless society?

Now is not the time to ‘should’ on each other

On the heels of a day dedicated to honouring those who sacrificed so much for us, and in a world ripe with sanctimonious attitudes, I can’t help but wonder whatever happened to respect?

There’s an old saying that respect is earned, not given. Or is that trust?

Either way, I think that expression is completely out of date and out of touch.

Why shouldn’t we offer everyone our respect (or trust for that matter)? Is it because of our own jaded past, our wretched experiences with unsavoury souls that makes us hold that trust and respect close, unwilling to lend it to anyone new?

When you think about it, that really isn’t fair. How dare we let our past cast a shadow on our future? Is that fair to anyone new and innocent who could turn out to be a great friend, a partner or a colleague?

There’s a saying I learned a while ago about not “should-ing” on ourselves or others. “You should do this,” or “you should do that.” We’ve all done it, and we’ve all heard it. It’s seemingly innocent advice giving, but it is also unnecessary. Plus, it’s really not nice to “should on” anyone.

Now, more than ever, a little more compassion and kindness is needed in this world. People are stressed about their health, their jobs, their future, their children. It’s making us all a little on edge and even pushing some over. Sadly, many people have become cold and callous. Whether it’s over differing political views or COVID-19 beliefs.

People just do not offer kindness as freely as they cast judgment. And everyone seems to have their own self-righteous opinion of everything.

I can’t say I’m not guilty of the same. Especially with all the stress and despair in the world right now.

But what if, instead of robbing Peter to feed Paul’s ego, we gave each other the benefit of the doubt?

What if we offered respect to one and all? It’s free to give. And if someone lets you down, it’s also free to take back. Or maybe they will surprise you and earn even greater respect.

Perhaps the world could be a gentler place if we all just showed a little more compassion to each other first.

READ MORE: Spread kindness, not colds, urged in Vernon schools

READ MORE: Shuswap mayor urges kindness in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many veterans have repeated messages about the importance of preventing another war
Next story
Chef’s Fare: Preopening diaries vol. two

Just Posted

Snowplow on Mackenzie Avenue in 1912. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 275)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 12

A look at Revelstoke’s history as recorded in the community newspaper for over 100 years

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

Revelstoke’s Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, attended the ceremony with his two grand daughters. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Photos: Remembrance Day in Revelstoke during COVID-19

Less than 100 people were permitted to attend the ceremony

Terra Firma’s Kitchen’s owners Kevan McCroy (left) and Terra Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Head chef describes the menu as polished farmhouse cooking

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. (File photo)
Remembrance Day: Let’s always be thankful-Morrison

Revelstoke’s MP writes about Remembrance Day

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Let’s practice compassion and perhaps the world could be a gentler place amid these trying time. (K-J Millar - The Northern View)
COLUMN: COVID-19 creating a heartless society?

Now is not the time to ‘should’ on each other

(File)
Another Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Five Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read