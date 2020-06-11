COLUMN: Explore our universe (at a distance)

Okanagan Regional Library offers virtual summer program for children

As with all things in 2020, Summer Reading Club at the Summerland Library is going to be a little different this year.

This year’s theme is Explore our Universe. This summer, you’ll be able to do just that from the comfort of your home.

Currently, the library building is not open to the public, therefore Summer Reading Club is going virtual.

Starting June 15, school-aged children from five to 12 can register for Summer Reading Club by visiting www.bcsrc.ca and creating an account.

They will then receive a virtual reading log to keep track of all the reading done over the course of the summer and earn special animated stickers along the way.

Through this website there will also be activities for kids added each week, like making planet themed sun catchers to decorate your windows and ooey gooey alien slime creatures.

The Summerland Library will also host events just for our community online such as space bingo, where there are some great prizes to be won, galaxy painting nights, and some special guests to put on virtual shows for the kids.

We will also run a Starry Night Scavenger Hunt Father’s Day event right now. All you have to do is go on our website www.orl.bc.ca/summerland and scroll down to the upcoming events. There you will find the NASA Star Finder game with corresponding instructions.

Grab a flashlight, warm blanket and Dad or anyone else who would like to play on a night where you can clearly see the stars.

Once you’ve finished and have sent us an email with the answer to the skill testing question, you will be entered to win a fabulous prize from Sirius Science and Nature.

The draw for the prize with be held on June 21 to celebrate Father’s Day.

Library programs may not be held the typical way we used to do them, but we are still going to have so much fun this summer. We can’t wait to see all the kids, and to get our summer reading on!

Kayley Robb is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland branch of Okanagan Regional Library.

