Not every message on Facebook or on the Messenger app comes from the person whose name has been attached to it, and some statements have been wrongly attributed to celebrities and public figures. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Not every message on Facebook or on the Messenger app comes from the person whose name has been attached to it, and some statements have been wrongly attributed to celebrities and public figures. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

COLUMN: Fake accounts and wrong attributions spread misinformation

Names of celebrities have been attached to statements they didn’t make

Not too long ago, some friends received rather odd messages from me. The messages, through Messenger, had my name attached and used the same profile picture I used for my personal Facebook account.

Those who replied to the initial greeting and asked about me received the reply, “Doing good but bored with this pandemic, though. Just finished my second vaccination a few days ago.” Those who responded to that comment received a link to a site where they could apply to receive money.

The account was a fake and those who know me should have been able to tell almost immediately.

To begin, I wouldn’t say I’m “bored with this pandemic.” For the last 15 months, I’ve seen the COVID-19 pandemic as a time of new challenges and unique opportunities, and while it hasn’t always been easy, I’m certainly not bored.

READ ALSO: Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

READ ALSO: B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

Little grammatical mistakes and typos – misplaced commas, missing capitalization and sentences without periods – were another clue the comments were not mine.

Multiple friends contacted me and reported the message to Facebook and Instagram as coming from a fake account.

This isn’t the first time someone has sent messages from an account claiming to be me.

Usually, imposter accounts are taken down within minutes. This one took longer. I was in contact with Instagram at least six times before it was removed.

Later, I was left thinking about what had happened.

Someone had chosen to use my name and my reputation to make statements I would not have made and to promote something I would not endorse. This happens too often, to too many people.

For instance, a few years ago, a poem about brand names, attributed to African-American poet Maya Angelou, was circulating online. But the language and tone in the poem were nothing at all like Angelou’s writings.

A sweet, sentimental essay, The Paradox of Our Times, has been attributed to counterculture comedian George Carlin. But Carlin, known for his 1972 monologue, Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television, didn’t write this piece.

“It’s not only bad prose and poetry, it’s weak philosophy. I hope I never sound like that,” he wrote in response. The essay was in fact penned by Bob Moorehouse, a former pastor in Seattle.

The essay didn’t sound like Carlin. The use of language and the message were both unlike anything he had written or said before. Was this a simple case of an error in attribution, or was it an example of using Carlin’s name and reputation to promote this piece? Either way, the work was not Carlin’s.

“I want people to know that I take care with my writing, and try to keep my standards high,” Carlin once said in response to The Paradox of Our Times.

There are also cases where a fabricated statement – not simply a wrongly attributed quote – is used to discredit or embarrass a person or organization. And there are times when someone’s name is used to shill a product or service.

This is what happened with the imposter who sent messages under my name. In each of these cases, something about the quotation or statement didn’t sound right. That should have been enough to prompt readers to do a bit of research.

That profound quote or inspirational essay might not have come from the person whose name is attached to it. And that puzzling text message may have come from an imposter rather than a friend.

John Arendt is the editor of the Summerland Review.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columnist

Previous story
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 directives still in place

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Revelstoke food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

Last year, the local food bank helped 444 adults and 165 children

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A TV movie shot in Peachland is premiering on Friday, May 21. (Before & After Media)
Okanagan town and actors star in TV movie, premiering Friday

The film also stars Okanagan actors

ambulance
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).
VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Kelowna cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Results could have implications for people who got AstraZeneca as first dose

Most Read