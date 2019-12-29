(Pixabay.com)

COLUMN: Watching my language as English changes

Words and writing styles have been evolving over the years

The other day, as I was looking through some back issues at the Summerland Review, I noticed once again how much our language and way of writing have changed in recent years.

The news articles and the letters to the editor had a much more formal tone than the writing of today.

Contractions don’t show up too often in writing from earlier decades. Today, they’re much more common.

Still, one writer I respect today is adamant that contractions shouldn’t be used in written English. They’re fine in dialogue, but nowhere else.

I have also read plenty of contemporary fiction and nonfiction where this rule is broken.

The phrase, “excited for,” doesn’t appear in the older newspapers, and I know some writers who avoid it because they believe it should be “excited about.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

But others, especially entertainment writers, have no qualms about “excited for.”

Words like “data” and “plan” were around in the 1920s, but the term “data plan” is something much more recent, describing something that did not exist until quite recently.

Policeman and fireman were common in past decades, but today those words sound archaic. Now we have police officers and firefighters.We also have councillors instead of aldermen.

Even the use of slurs and obscenities has been changing. Some terms, once uttered freely, are no longer spoken, while words once considered offensive can be heard everywhere, and are even finding their way into print.

Each year, when linguists and lexicographers announce their choice for the word of the year, writers will take notice.

Recently, the use of the word “they” came into the conversation as the editors of Merriam-Webster listed it as their word of the year for 2019.

It has become used as an inclusive way to refer to people without making reference to gender.

The word, particularly “they” as a singular term, attracted a lot of attention during the past year.

But this isn’t the first time the singular “they” has received attention.

In 2015, the American Dialect Association selected “they” as their word of the year, since it was coming into use by some who do not use “he” or “she” as their pronouns of choice.

I have heard the singular “they” since the early 1980s, and for many years, the Canadian Press Stylebook — the style guide used by most English-language newspapers in Canada — has allowed “they” as a singular word, but only if there is no other reasonable way to structure a sentence.

The style guide also notes that the singular use of they is increasingly accepted.

Still, quite a few writers believe “they” must always refer to groups of people, never just one person.

However, not all linguists and lexicographers identified “they” as their word of choice last year.

The people at Oxford Dictionaries chose “climate emergency” as their term for 2019.

The term was prominent over the past year. It reflects a shift in dialogue about climate-related discussions.

By the end of this year, Merriam-Webster, Oxford Dictionaries and other organizations will likely select different terms as their word or phrase of the year.

These designations are important because the English language is changing and evolving.New words and changes in meaning are signs that our language is a vibrant and living language, adapting to the needs of its speakers.

I won’t say I’m excited for the choices of “they” and “climate emergency” as words of the year, but that’s only because I dislike the phrase, “excited for.”

However, I will take note when a new word of phrase enters our lexicon, or when the meaning or usage of a familiar word begins to change.

After all, I need to watch my language.

John Arendt is the editor of the Summerland Review.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Just Posted

From hockey to dragon boating, Revelstokians won medals in 2019

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

What did Revelstoke City Council get up to in 2019?

A look back on local government decisions this year

Revelstoke’s conversations about the environment for 2019

Here’s a glimpse of what happened in the woods surrounding Revelstoke

Snow ending this morning, slippery highways in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 27

What happened this year for business in Revelstoke

A look back at the business highlights in Revelstoke in 2019

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Snow or freezing drizzle expected for Sunday in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Roadways are slick in some parts of the region as temperatures hover around freezing.

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Fire forces parents and children from their homes

A total of 12 people were displaced by damage from fire

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

Rippin barn is a Summerland landmark

Pioneer family moved to Prairie Valley area in 1920

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Most Read