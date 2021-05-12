Column: Welcome to the Parent Bench!

Anne Revell

Columnist-The Parent Bench

What is the Parent Bench?

Imagine you are in a park and you could sit on a bench and have an informal chat about your child with someone who will listen and can offer impartial advice!

This is a space for parents to ask a question. I am here to offer support for parents as they navigate through the sometimes challenging world of parenting! Each week I will answer your questions on subjects relating to education, behaviour and parenting. Your question may raise a topic that other parents are also seeking help with and searching for support.

What is your philosophy of parenting?

I believe that all children are different and each one has his or her own paintbox of talents and strengths. It is our responsibility as parents to nurture and encourage our children in order for them to grow up into “fulfilled” individuals. We need to be the role models and supply the toolbox!

Are you a parent?

Yes I am. I have four children, who at one time were all under the age of 6! They are now young adults making their own way in the world. I have a degree in food and nutrition and had a 10 year career prior to becoming a parent in this area. When my children arrived I took the opportunity to be a “stay at home mother.” Once the youngest was in school I returned to college to study for a post graduate diploma in specialist education.

I am an experienced professional teacher of children and adults with dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD and other neurodiverse learning difficulties. I teach literacy, maths, study skills, speech and language therapy. I have been teaching for 16 years. I also have four years experience working in a nursery in an orphanage with newborn infants.

I am also working as a “Special Education, Behaviour and Parenting Consultant.” My aim is to educate, enlighten and empower parents and teachers.

Where do you teach?

I work at home, teaching on a one to one basis. I chose to work this way as I believe that working with children who require extra support needs to involve the whole family.

The parents need to understand the focus of the teaching plan for their child and continue with the focus at home. If siblings are involved the child receives all round support.

Each child has their own personal teaching plan designed specifically for them and their particular needs and strengths.

I am currently working away from Revelstoke.

What sort of questions can you answer for us?

I am frequently asked “How can I prepare my toddler for school?” “Can you explain phonics?” “How can I help my child with writing assignments?” “How can I support my child with homework? Whatever your question I will do my best to answer.

Will my question be anonymous?

Yes. Your name will not be published and your information will be kept confidential. Only I will have access to your personal email. By asking the question you must be happy for the question and answer to be published. I will change the names.

Send your question to annemrevell@gmail.com.

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident.

