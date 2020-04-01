EDITORIAL: Are you a virus jerk? Take our short quiz to find out

Are you a virus jerk?

Take this short quiz to learn the truth.

1. Do you circumvent the rationing rules at the grocery store either by shopping with several members of your family – everyone with their own cart – or by making repeated trips to the dairy aisle in the same day? If you answer yes to this question, you are a virus jerk.

2. Do you share questionable information to Facebook that is likely to elevate fear and confusion, or do you post ridiculous stories about how the global pandemic is creating minor inconveniences in your life? If you answer yes to this question, you are a virus jerk.

3. Do you disregard the extremely non-complicated rules about social distancing, avoiding gatherings and washing your hands? If you answer yes to this question you are a virus jerk.

4. Have you called in sick to work -when there is nothing wrong with you – because you know doing so will give you 14 days off on the federal dime? If you answer yes to this question, you are a virus jerk.

5. Have you personally thanked an essential worker, someone in health care, someone stocking shelves, a police officer? If you answer no to this question, you are not a virus jerk, but you could do better.

6. Have you done something kind or selfless for someone, anyone, in the past 24 hours and told no one? (Trick question). If you answer no, see diagnosis above.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Flights from infected countries should be banned

Just Posted

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

Demand doubles at Revelstoke food bank

Community Connections concerned whether they can meet increasing need

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

COVID-19: Revelstoke 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix had sharp words for those arriving from overseas abiding by federal law

Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

The total amount of confirmed cases at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. is 19; no further cases expected

Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

Measurements taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake

Okanagan Skaha School Board does not anticipate closures

School district budget tight as a result of declining enrolment

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

EDITORIAL: Are you a virus jerk? Take our short quiz to find out

Are you a virus jerk? Take this short quiz to learn the… Continue reading

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Lake Country athlete selected to participate in national training program

Volleyball player Chloe Ladd will be heading to the Lower Mainland in the fall

Most Read