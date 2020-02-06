COMMEMORATING HOCKEY Canada Post’s stamp for Black History Month 2020 is a recognition of the Colored Hockey Championship, a Maritime hockey league in place from 1895 to the early 1930s. (Canada Post photo) (Canada Post photo)

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

A postage stamp issued by Canada Post for this year’s Black History month has become the source of controversy.

Earlier this week, Summerland mayor Toni Boot, who is black, went public with concerns surrounding the stamp.

The stamp features a group of black hockey players with the words “Colored Hockey Championship.” This league existed in the Maritimes from 1895 until the 1930s and the American spelling of “Colored” was used by the league.

Boot has questioned the choice of this image for the stamp and has said it conveys a colonial tone.

Many members of the public expressed their outrage over the stamp, and suggested it to be a result of racism.

READ ALSO: Black History Month stamp leaves Summerland mayor concerned

It would be easy to suggest racism is behind the choice of this stamp for Black History Month, but such a conclusion is an oversimplification and is not necessarily accurate.

Instead, the stamp represents an inadequate understanding, or ignorance, of Canada’s past.

This country has not always behaved well in its treatments of blacks and other visible minorities.

Slavery was once practiced in what is now Canada, and court documents from the late 18th century refer to the existance of slaves and slave owners. In fact, slavery was not banned until 1833.

While Canada did not become a country until 1867, pre-Confederation history cannot be ignored.

Even since Confederation, Canada’s record with members of minority groups has not always been stellar.

Today, activists are continuing to call for a better level of treatment of blacks and other visible minorities.

The image of the hockey players on the stamp shows one aspect of the experience of black Canadians. But it does not tell the entire story.

Furthermore, a stamp by itself cannot enlighten Canadians on the uncomfortable parts of this country’s history.

But perhaps the stamp and the controversy surrounding it will encourage a greater understanding of our history, including the parts that are difficult to own.

We cannot move forward until we first acknowledge our history.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local Lizzie: Coffee shops in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Columbia Basin Trust hosting youth summit in April

They are looking for 14-18 year olds to attend

Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

The fatal derailment occured just over a year ago, killing three

After 30 years Cathy Girling still believes eradicating poverty is possible

She retired from Revelstoke Community Connections in January 2020

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Kelowna partners with FortisBC to increase energy efficiency in the home

Residents can now identify where heat loss is happening in their home through the thermal imaging camera

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed 31-year-old school teacher

Most Read