EDITORIAL CARTOON for Feb. 7

Marissa Tiel

Review Staff

Column: Understanding the Secwepemc world – a book review

Ono Cho exchange celebrates cultures

“It just makes the world feel like a really small place,” says host parent

Thinking ahead

LFI Seed Sale & Seed Swap getting gardeners prepapred for planting season

Revelstoke Nordic skiers battle cold temperatures in Prince George

Club update on athletes competing around Canada

Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Craigellachie

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Stetski announces extended deadline for Canada Summer Jobs applications

Program accepting applications until Feb. 9

