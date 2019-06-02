Editorial cartoon for May 29

Jocelyn Doll
B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening
Updated Master Plan outlines near-term priorities including staff housing and a golf course
The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock
The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model
A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from Community Foundation program
Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday
More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests
Docks were damaged during recent flooding of Okanagan Lake
Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring
All of the money goes to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for research and treatments
Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors
Boston takes 2-1 series lead over St. Louis
The temperature will reach 30C in much of the region today before cooling off during the week.
Suspected human-caused fire located between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks
It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.
