Editorial cartoon for May 29

Jocelyn Doll

Revelstoke Review Staff

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Revelstoke Aquaducks swim to the top of the podium in home meet

Annastasija Koch Revelstoke Aquaducks The Aquaducks kicked off the 2019 summer swim…

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 29

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 27, 1899 The Queen's Birthday was…

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

Updated Master Plan outlines near-term priorities including staff housing and a golf course

City of Revelstoke communication survey results in and strategic plan on the way

The City of Revelstoke polled staff, stakeholders and residents about their communications…

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Okanagan foundation dishes out $200,000 in grants

A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from Community Foundation program

Occupants reportedly flee the scene of single vehicle accident in Penticton

Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

Docks were damaged during recent flooding of Okanagan Lake

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Okanagan Kidney Walk raises over $22,000

All of the money goes to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for research and treatments

