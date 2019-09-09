Editorial cartoon for Sept. 5

Jocelyn Doll
Revelstoke Review Staff
The exhibit opens Sept. 20
The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road…
Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator…
Cpl. James Moore of the Revelstoke RCMP is riding with the team this year
Prisoner-to-guard ratio is one of highest in Canada
Buses to stop daily in Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby, Chase and Sorrento
Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8
The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years
First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions
Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions
Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around
Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?
The blue convertible with white racing stripes was stolen from the Begbie Falls parking lot
Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992
North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before
It is the last show before the new owners take over
Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening