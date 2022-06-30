EDITORIAL: Class of 2022 prepared for uncertainties that lie ahead

The 2022 high school graduates have received their diplomas and are now ready to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

The class of 2022 has already experienced some unique challenges, and will continue to face a level of uncertainty unlike the conditions their parents and grandparents encountered in previous years. At the same time, they are already well prepared to deal with whatever lies ahead. For the latter part of their high school experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world, various mandates and restrictions have been in place.

The students, along with their teachers, have had to find different ways of learning and communicating.

This ability to quickly pivot and adapt will be valuable as the world around them continues to evolve.

This graduating class has also watched as the conflict in Ukraine has resulted in Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

This war has also had repercussions in international trade and the global balance of power.

While these factors do not necessarily have direct and noticeable effects here in Canada, the graduating students have been watching the events unfolding.

In addition to the global uncertainties and tensions, there have also been multiple weather anomalies, increasing inflation and rising interests rates.

Most, if not all of us would prefer to live in a world without the many upheavals and tensions of the past few years.

At the same time, those who are graduating today have developed a level of awareness, and possibly resiliency as well, as a result of these uncertain times.

If not consciously for all, then subliminally for most, they have developed some of the skills they will need in order to cope with challenges yet to come.

As always, the future remains unknown, but the grads of 2022 will be able to face what lies ahead.

