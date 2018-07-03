People gather for a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

“The Capital, like all newspapers, angered people every day in its pursuit of the news. In my day, people protested by writing letters to the editor; today it’s through the barrel of a gun.” – Tom Marquardt

Those are the words from former executive editor and publisher of The Capital Gazette after a gunman opened fire in their Maryland newsroom June 28, killing four in the editorial department and one from the sales department.

A reporter at The Capital did a court story about Jarrod Ramos, the suspected gunman. The story was about his conviction for criminal harassment charges against a female high school classmate. Ramos filed a defamation case against the newspaper and attacked the paper’s employees online. The reporter didn’t want to pursue charges against Ramos and risk making the situation worse. The investigating officer determined there was no threat.

They were wrong.

But you can’t fault the reporter or officers. Ramos’ threats were veiled. They seemed more like online bashing rants.

This incident, however, highlights the fact that reporters die for simply doing their jobs. Last year about 81 reporters worldwide died in targeted killings and crossfire incidents, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

It’s likely that many reporters encounter death threats throughout their career. It’s our job to print the truth and sometimes that isn’t popular. Forbes and Huffington Post writer once said, “If you’re not pissing someone off, you probably aren’t doing anything important.”

It’s not uncommon for reporters to get hate mail and, as journalists, we develop plank thick skin. The verbal and online bashing rolls off like grease from a Teflon pan.

Death threats, however, are another thing. We never get used to them. Neither should the public.

An attack on journalists is an attack on the truth and, in the end, democracy.

– Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wayne’s World: Report from parliament

Just Posted

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Dominant year for salmon doesn’t mean increased harvest

Poor sockeye returns make for difficult stock management decision by officials

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after vehicle incident east of Sicamous

The highway was closed for more than five hours

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

How could changing the DCC in Revelstoke affect locals?

How will changing the Development Cost Charges affect Revelstoke?

Okanagan-Shuswap residents love Canada

Residents up and down the valley weigh in on what being Canadian means on the nations birthday

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Human rights tribunal complaint by mom example of B.C. daycare “chaos,” advocate says

Parent claims she was forced to quit her job because employer didn’t give her time to find a daycare.

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

Kalamalka Country Club Canada Day Tournament

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

    Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom