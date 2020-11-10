EDITORIAL: Pandemic statistics still on the rise

The reality of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is evident as new figures are released

By now, many Canadians are tired of hearing the daily COVID-19 announcements and statistics, but the pandemic is still with us.

Since mid-March, restrictions and directives have been in place in Canada in order to slow the spread of this virus.

And with the festive season approaching, it will be tempting for some to let down their guard and enjoy traditional celebrations with family and friends.

Doing so would be a mistake. This pandemic is no trifling matter.

Worldwide, more than 50 million cases have been recorded, with 1.2 million deaths.

There are around 13 million people currently infected, with one per cent of those in serious or critical condition.

The numbers are difficult to comprehend.

The number of cases worldwide is significantly greater than the entire population of Canada.

The number of active cases is greater than the entire population of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

In Canada alone, there have been close to 250,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

These are not just abstract figures. Each one represents a person who has been affected.

By now, it is likely some of us know one or more who has had COVID-19. It may be a close friend or a family member.

Some have made a complete recovery, but others are continuing to face lingering effects from this virus.

Many more of us have been tested, or have limited our social interactions in order to reduce our risk of infection.

And while it can be disheartening to watch the announcements of new case numbers and deaths from COVID-19, this pandemic remains a major threat.

Until a proven cure or vaccine is available, the precautions must remain in place.

