EDITORIAL: With harassment allegations, students deserve better at UBCO

The lack of communication with students isn’t good enough for the Kelowna campus

In today’s day and age where it seems every day brings us another sexual harassment scandal, we are all becoming more aware of just how harmful it can be to deal with the disgusting and criminal actions of men.

And with high-profile cases coming fast and furious in Hollywood, or with politicians or celebrities, it can be easy to forget that sexual assault and sexual harassment is happening all around us. Even in small town B.C. Yes, even in Kelowna.

The problem is, people are still afraid to talk about it, scared to report it.

And while that hopefully is starting to change, our institutions need to be leaders, not stick their heads in the sand.

This past weekend’s news about a UBCO professor being taken out of the classroom due to sexual harassment and power issues is a scary reminder that it does happen right here in our town.

But the fact that the university has not communicated with its student body after the incident, as outlined in our story, is alarming.

It is up to our places of higher learning to help educate. It should also be paramount on those institutions to be a leader in fighting abuse.

But as of Thursday afternoon, six days after it was made public that a UBCO professor was allegedly abusing his power, students have heard nothing official from UBC Okanagan. It wasn’t the university who issued a statement, it was the College of Psychologists who posted the notice on their web site and it was reported by media.

Students on campus have expressed frustration in the university and have been left hanging this week, wondering what their school is doing to help them.

Last year the university instituted a sexual harassment policy and in December, opened an office to deal with it. The problem is, students say they don’t know where the office is and have heard little information about it.

It’s time UBCO steps up and is better, is more proactive in helping students and helping the community. We all know about the great things the university does thanks to its legion of communications workers who churn out positive news on a daily basis.

But it’s time to deal with the ugly as well, before it’s too late.

These are our students you are looking after and we ask for more transparency and communication for them.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Just Posted

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Glimpses of the Past

From cattle straying into the mountains in 1893 to eastern access to the city talks in 1968

The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course

Laura Young is the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s new executive director

UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association held their annual course in Revelstoke last week

Dog handlers from all across B.C. spent the week in Revelstoke and trained up at the resort

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

EDITORIAL: With harassment allegations, students deserve better at UBCO

The lack of communication with students isn’t good enough for the Kelowna campus

Physical altercation turns to online threats in Celista

Police were called to a Shuswap ice rink after a group of men physically fought each other

A busy month for police in Chase

From stolen vehicles to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Most Read