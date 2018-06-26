Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?

Don’t worry, be happy about pot legalization

The upcoming legalization of pot seems to have many sectors of our society, from police services to individuals in a tizzy.

They’re concerned about how legalization of marijuana is going to change society, issues with its use and abuse and more.

But honestly, what is going to change? It’s not like pot has ever been unavailable in Canada. Remember when B.C. Bud used to be one of the most desired “brands?’ It still is, apparently. (And we’re not talking about Canadian-brewed Budweiser beer, folks.)

Like alcohol, cannabis — along with all its benefits and problems — has been with us for a very long time. Legalizing cannabis won’t make it any more accessible to under-19 age group, for example. They don’t seem to have any problem obtaining pot right now.

Nor, come Oct. 17, are all Canadians suddenly going to rush out to buy there 30 grams and immediately turn into full-time stoners. Cannabis may be illegal, but there are few real-world restrictions on its use.

It’s not like someone was introducing a totally new, unfamiliar product into mainstream markets.

And there may be positive changes. Depending on pricing, taxes and distribution models, we can hope that legal pot is going to prove to be stiff competition for the street dealers. Hopefully, fewer grow-ops as well, allowing police to turn their attention to other pressing matters, and fewer rental homes destroyed.

Speaking of taxes, let’s not forget about the value of dragging this underground economy into the daylight and taxing it. That is going to be a lot of cash flowing into the economy, and tax dollars into provincial and federal coffers.

Legalizing cannabis is really just recognizing a situation that existed long before Justin Trudeau made it an election promise. Regulation is likely to solve more problems than introducing new ones.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nathan’s Notes: Finding the digital middle-ground

Just Posted

Nathan’s Notes: Finding the digital middle-ground

There’s nothing controversial in stating that technology has changed our daily lives.… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

City of Revelstoke proposing significant increases to Development Cost Charges

At the moment, the city of Revelstoke is in the process of… Continue reading

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Revelstoke elementary school teacher brings fun and foundations to the classroom

For twenty one years, Colleen Wall has been shaping Revelstoke’s youth in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?

Don’t worry, be happy about pot legalization

Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

More planned forest fires needed: wildfire expert

Bob Gray is one of the speakers at a Nelson conference about climate change and wildfire

Most Read