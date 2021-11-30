Giving Tuesday : The world’s largest generosity movement

GivingTuesday is the world’s largest generosity movement and will be celebrated throughout the world on November 30, 2021. It all started in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good: make someone smile, help a neighbour or stranger, show up for an issue you care about, or give some of what you have to those in need. Over the past nine years it has grown into a global movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

“Around the world, #GivingTuesday is a grassroots movement that illustrates the impact we can have when we all pull together. The investments we make— in both time and funding—can help solve the urgent problems of today and will make the next generation stronger.” – Former U.S. president Barack Obama

GivingTuesday is a time when Canadians, charities, and businesses come together to celebrate giving and participate in activities that support charities and non-profits; to thank, help, give, show kindness, and share what they have with those in need. Every act of generosity counts. Everybody has something to give.

In 2020, millions of Canadians came together (from a distance) across the country. Within each community, acts of kindness and giving showcased our resiliency and generosity of spirit!

This year, Canada is participating alongside 75+ countries worldwide, rallying around one unifying theme: TOGETHER WE … GIVE, THANK, STAND, HELP, HEAL.

At the local level, #OkanaganGives is a community-based movement, led by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP Okanagan) working to inspire generosity and unity. It’s a group of local change-makers, charities, and businesses who want to help engage the citizens of the Okanagan and share the value of giving their time, talent or treasures to those who need us the most.

We are experiencing a time of unprecedented need, and also witnessing unprecedented generosity. We have been through fires, extreme heat, flooding all while managing a global pandemic. Still people have come together and responded with generously and kindness.

#OkanaganGives and GivingTuesday is a time for all of us to celebrate generosity and continue to “Give” together. Every act of generosity counts. Whether it’s helping a neighbour or stranger, volunteering for your favourite organization, or supporting causes through donations. We are all living a shared experience, one that can make us feel disconnected from the people and communities around us. #OkanaganGives is an opportunity for people around the Okanagan to stand together in unity – to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and begin healing. Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 30 as we come together in spirit to celebrate #OkanaganGives and Giving Tuesday.

Together we are stronger!

#OkanaganGives @OkanaganGives

#GivingTuesdayCA @GivingTuesdayCA

charityOkanagan