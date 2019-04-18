Growls and hugs for April 17

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Grizzlies

Congrats! Provincial champions! Well done and thank you for an entertaining season. Good luck to those moving on and hope to see the rest of you next year.

Bikes

Growls to spring maintenance needs and bike brakes that no longer work.

Baking

Shaking my head at this ‘baking thermometer’ that doesn’t even go high enough.

Birds

Hugs to all of the birds that are back and singing every morning. Yay spring!

Flats

Feeling grateful for the river flats and the access they provide us to wildlife. Saw some river otters the other day. Very cool.

Plants

Round of applause to the succulents and other plants that survived the winter. We are in the clear now. Welcome back to sunshine and lots of water.

RMR events

Hug to The Somewon Fellas and RMR, for putting on two awesome events this weekend—Springs Sessions and Grom Con.

