Growls and Hugs for April 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Choir

Super big thanks to the Spring Community Choir for their kindness and thoughtfulness – looking forward to listening to everyone on April 28.

Closing day

Cheers to some good last turns and crazy outfits on closing day. Until next year!

Trashion

Round of applause to the designers and models who participated in the Trashion Show this year. Always fun to see creative uses of garbage/recycling! And thanks to Birch and Lace for hosting such a lovely event.

Friends

Thanks friend for helping me with dog training, always listening and laughing and getting me out and about on our beautiful river flats. Revelstoke would be less fun without you!

Dog poo

Dear dog owners, please clean up after your dogs. If they poo in town, you should be picking it up. If they poo on a trail out of town, you should be picking it up. Thank you.

Green thumb

Thank you Grandma for this green thumb I clearly inherited from you. I only lost two of my indoor/tropical/sun loving plants this winter!