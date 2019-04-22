Growls and Hugs for April 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Choir

Super big thanks to the Spring Community Choir for their kindness and thoughtfulness – looking forward to listening to everyone on April 28.

Closing day

Cheers to some good last turns and crazy outfits on closing day. Until next year!

Trashion

Round of applause to the designers and models who participated in the Trashion Show this year. Always fun to see creative uses of garbage/recycling! And thanks to Birch and Lace for hosting such a lovely event.

Friends

Thanks friend for helping me with dog training, always listening and laughing and getting me out and about on our beautiful river flats. Revelstoke would be less fun without you!

Dog poo

Dear dog owners, please clean up after your dogs. If they poo in town, you should be picking it up. If they poo on a trail out of town, you should be picking it up. Thank you.

Green thumb

Thank you Grandma for this green thumb I clearly inherited from you. I only lost two of my indoor/tropical/sun loving plants this winter!

Previous story
Chef’s Fare: The best fast food takes the longest
Next story
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Love and communication

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Love and communication

There have been a lot of tragedies and scandals in the last… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for April 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Chef’s Fare: The best fast food takes the longest

Josh White Special to the Review The idea of writing about quick… Continue reading

Hip Hop artist playing The Last Drop April 23

Hip Hop has remained relatively unheard of in the rocky mountain region,… Continue reading

Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“Our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

South Okanagan community bands together on social media after shootings

Many in Penticton have turned to social media to express their condolences

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Okanagan resort seeking connnection to rail trail

Predator Ridge Resort slated to present wish for trail from resort to ORT to Vernon council

South Okanagan society looking to bring new racing event to their park

The Desert Park Exhibition Society board is looking into hosting another major event

Youth Shelter Fundraiser encourages kids to play for a good cause

The fundraiser takes place April 27 at the EnergyPlex

Okanagan power outage scuttles – but not ruins – city’s mission’s Easter meals

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission will serve Easter dinner a day later due to downtown power outage

Waterway Houseboats wins $2 million for damages caused in 2012 flood

Houseboat company wins lawsuit involving Province of British Columbia, District of Sicamous

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Most Read