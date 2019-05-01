Growls and hugs for April 24 to May 1

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug! Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less, to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Spring flu

Growls to getting sick on beautiful days. Cold or rain, don’t mind staying in bed, but in this weather? Come on body, get with it!

Slo-pitch

Cheers to my fellow ball players on the start of another season. Looking forward to seeing you out there. Let’s have some fun!

A+ service

Hug to Riley from two ladies for bringing them their coffee at A&W to their table to avoid the long tour-bus line-up.

Mountain biking

Hug to my mountain bike for putting up with my shoddy directions. I don’t mean to hit all the rocks and logs. My reactions are just a couple bends behind on the trail. I’m told practice makes one better?

Butter

Growl to the baker (myself) for not realizing that the recipe was using European measurements. Turns out 1 1/2 cups of butter in Europe, isn’t 1 1/2 cups in Revelstoke. Instead of being a lovely pear cardamom streusel cake with white chocolate, it become butter soup with chunks. Oh dear.

Butter take two

But don’t worry. I could never stay mad at you for long. My life revolves around you.

