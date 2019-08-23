Growls and Hugs for Aug. 21

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug. Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Search and Rescue

Thanks to Search and Rescue for finding a berry picker and making a wife happy.

Stinky grass

To those of you who like to pile up last year’s (maybe even the year before) and this year’s grass clippings. All the cats in the neighbourhood are unable to keep up with the mice nesting in it and dispersing throughout the neighbourhood. I’d check your basement too if I were you. Piles of grass clippings or tree trimmings make ideal rodent harborages, so properly store and dispose of these materials.

Good Samaritans

Cheers to the people who find lost items and make the effort to get them back to their owners.

Street Fest

Round of applause to the bands that played Grizzly Plaza this summer. Thanks for braving the rain and keeping us entertained all summer long.

Friends

Hugs to friends who stop by for visits. Safe travels and see you again soon.

Tips

Thanks to the people who send us news tips. Whether it is about something crappy going on behind closed doors or about your neighbour doing something awesome, we want to know about it.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.