Growls and Hugs for Feb. 13

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug! Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Road trips

Cheers to good friends who tag along for road trips. Thanks for the company! The long drive felt shorter with you there.

Cold spell

Oldman winter can take a hike! What is up with this chill. What I want is more snow and some easy breezy cross country ski weather!

Coworkers

Hugs to my rad coworkers who have my back when I’m sick, or away on mini vacations. I don’t have to worry when I’m away. Also, thanks for making me laugh every day! Revelstoke wouldn’t be the same without you.

Shows

Rant to the grumpy people at shows who don’t dance, or get mad it they get jostled while dancing. The performers deserve to see us appreciating their music! Dance your heart out or not, don’t get made at me for enjoying the show.

Power

Rant to the power being out for almost 12 hours on Saturday south of Revelstoke. That is a long time to go without heat in this cold weather!

