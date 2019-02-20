Growls and Hugs for Feb. 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug. Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank-yous, of 150 words or less, to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Smiles

A big hug to MVG (His initials, he’d be embarrassed by this) for his work with the elderly in town. His warm smile and positive attitude have brightened many a seniors’ day. Kudos to you MVG, and may you get the recognition you deserve.

Lessons

Thanks Scott for the ski lessons last week. It was much more fun and much less scary than I thought it was going to be thanks to your positive attitude and patience. I will be back at the ski hill again.

Strangers

Hugs to the strangers who take time out of their day to say hello to my new puppy. Not only is it good for her socialization, it is also good for me to see all of the smiles and happiness on the faces of people I don’t know.

Co workers

High fives to my co workers for supporting my ski dreams and helping look after Tula.

Submissions

Thanks to those who take time to send us letters, growls and hugs, photos, story tips and correction notices. We appreciate your time and thank you for being dedicated readers.

Previous story
Letter: United We Roll a working-class protest

Just Posted

Growls and Hugs for Feb. 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for black ice on highways

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Hold on to your toque, wind and snow today

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

Revelstoke Acrobats bring home nine medals

Gymnastics club leaps to success on trampoline and double mini trampoline

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman

A family in Glenrosa is making the most out of the snow

Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

Snow at higher elevations forces herd to move into valleys

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Guilty plea from one woman accused of stealing from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

A Langley photographer was at the right place at the right time on the Fraser River

Man charged in Kamloops kidnapping makes first court appearance

Kelowna - Justin Daniels has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement

Most Read