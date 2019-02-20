Growls and Hugs for Feb. 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug. Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank-yous, of 150 words or less, to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Smiles

A big hug to MVG (His initials, he’d be embarrassed by this) for his work with the elderly in town. His warm smile and positive attitude have brightened many a seniors’ day. Kudos to you MVG, and may you get the recognition you deserve.

Lessons

Thanks Scott for the ski lessons last week. It was much more fun and much less scary than I thought it was going to be thanks to your positive attitude and patience. I will be back at the ski hill again.

Strangers

Hugs to the strangers who take time out of their day to say hello to my new puppy. Not only is it good for her socialization, it is also good for me to see all of the smiles and happiness on the faces of people I don’t know.

Co workers

High fives to my co workers for supporting my ski dreams and helping look after Tula.

Submissions

Thanks to those who take time to send us letters, growls and hugs, photos, story tips and correction notices. We appreciate your time and thank you for being dedicated readers.