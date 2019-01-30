Growls and hugs for Jan. 30

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug!Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Concerned drivers

Hug to the driver that stopped to make sure I was ok after I fell face first off my bike in front of the post office. Your concern was very thoughtful and made me feel better as I lay on the ice contemplating where I went wrong in life. Maybe I should have taken that job in Hawaii indeed.

Snow plowing

Hug to the City for always being on top of snow plowing. You can tell that the staff have plenty of experience with snow. Take that Vancouver!

Ski boots

Thank you to the excellent staff at Skookum for not judging when I brought my ski boot and compliments about it not fitting right and killing my feet. The staff took a look and quickly noticed that I had two insoles. Ops. Oh dear… That would explain the lack of blood flow.

Snow plowing

Growl to the City for always being on top of snow plowing, gravelling and clearing. It makes it more difficult to ski to work. Hmph!