Growls and Hugs for July 11

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Pet owners

A person I know who walks the greenbelt early every morning has come across the remains of kitty cats on three occasions recently…cat owners are feeding their cats to be something else`s dinner…come on people! Be responsible pet owners! And now to hear about dogs wandering in the night breaking in and killing rabbits that are properly housed is truly too much. I am outraged at the behavior of some pet owners.

Grad

Thank you to Clara Maltby for all of her hard work around the graduation ceremony!

Brushy

Have a good summer Brushy! Thanks for the company this past school year.

Cyclists

I am consistently impressed with how many people bike everywhere in Revelstoke. Great job in reducing your carbon footprint everyone!

World news

Rave to the rescuers who are putting their lives at risk to pull those Thai boys from the caves. Amazing work by the rescuers!

Street Fest

Cheers to the performers who come out and give it there all, rain or shine! Thank you for sharing your talents and time with us.

Initiatives

Hugs to everyone to is putting so much time and energy into planning events, growing businesses, planting flowers, pulling weeds and otherwise making Revelstoke not only a spectacular place to visit but an enjoyable place to live.

Vendors

The Farmer’s Market is always a lovely place to spend a Saturday morning. Cheers to all of the smiling faces and thank you for all of the produce and artwork you endeavour to share with us.

Sunsets

The long evenings and amazing sunsets are the best part of summertime. More time for adventures and good laughs and time to relax and take in the wonder of where we live at the end of the day.

Garbage

To those of you who dispose of your garbage in dumpsters used by apartment buildings instead of making the trip out to the dump, stop it. It is ugly, smelly and ruins the use of the dumpster for those who live in the building.

Stargazing: Lights in the sky

