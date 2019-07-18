Growls and Hugs for July 17

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Amazing Race

The farce episode of the popular CTV show was an embarrassing insult to our hometown. Everything about the farce was exaggerated stupidity and producers should apologize for using Revelstoke to promote their garbage.

Friends

Thanks for dog-sitting. Someone was very sad when you dropped her off.

Road trips

Growls to the drivers in the Lower Mainland. If your going to speed and weave through traffic like maniacs, could you at least signal and stay in your lane when you get there. It’s pretty scary almost getting mirrors knocked off. Makes us not want to go on road trips to the big city.

Craft beer

Cheers to all the brewers in B.C. So many delicious options. Thank you for what you do to quench our thirst.

